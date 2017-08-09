First ever west side food truck festival raises money for local park

Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.

It happened at the future site of "Stop Light City Park."

The event went until 8 p.m. at 11th and Indiana right off the Lloyd near St. Joe Ave.

The Franklin Street Events Association partnered with the food truck vendors to help raise money for the community park.

The park will be transportation themed to celebrate Evansville's history complete with playground airplanes and fire trucks; one of which will arrive in September.

The proceeds will help make the park a reality.

