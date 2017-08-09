Day of Glazed Darkness? Krispy Kreme celebrates solar eclipse

Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
The sky isn't the only thing going dark for the eclipse.More >>
The sky isn't the only thing going dark for the eclipse.More >>
A manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail last week.More >>
A manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail last week.More >>
The state of Illinois recently passed a budget after years without one, but school officials at Fairfield Community High School say the district has yet to receive General State Aid, which accounts for more than half of the schools revenue.More >>
The state of Illinois recently passed a budget after years without one, but school officials at Fairfield Community High School say the district has yet to receive General State Aid, which accounts for more than half of the schools revenue.More >>
Where to put the I-69 corridor bridge over the Ohio River? Five choices were recently knocked down to three.More >>
Where to put the I-69 corridor bridge over the Ohio River? Five choices were recently knocked down to three.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>
A man accused of opening fire at a Ladson pawn shop told a judge that his actions "were in poor choice."More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>