Day of Glazed Darkness? Krispy Kreme celebrates solar eclipse

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The sky isn't the only thing going dark for the eclipse.

Krispy Kreme is going dark by turning their original glaze chocolate. 

The special edition doughnuts will only be available for a limited time starting August 19 and 20 during Hot Light evening hours, then all day on the day of the eclipse. 

