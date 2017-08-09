Madisonville Police Department prepares for eclipse

Less than two weeks out from the solar eclipse and preparations are continuing in Madisonville.

On August 21, thousands of people will be filtering into Madisonville and Hopkins County.

The exact number of visitors is tough to estimate, but emergency crews are preparing for a large turnout.

In Madisonville, there are three main locations to watch the eclipse: City park, Mahr park, and the fair grounds.

First responders are setting up first aid areas in case of any health issues visitors may encounter like heat exhaustion.

They hope these stations will help keep phone lines open to dispatchers for more serious issues or emergencies.

