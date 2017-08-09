Escaped Ohio Co. inmate found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Escaped Ohio Co. inmate found

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ohio County Detention Center) (Source: Ohio County Detention Center)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail last week.

KSP Trooper Corey King said state police and U.S. marshals found and arrested 48-year-old Arnold McKenney in Hopkins County.

He was found near the McLean County line off Highway 85.

McKenney was the inmate who escaped while working kitchen duty.

Authorities told us the locking systems on an exterior door weren't working properly, and McKenney took advantage of the situation. 

