Bosse Bulldogs use last season as a motivator for this year

It is no secret the Bosse Bulldogs had a rough season last year struggling to find a win. However, this season they are confident in the team they have.

This team has key guys returning to the Gridiron that played big roles for the Bulldogs last year, and they remember what last season felt like and they are using it as motivation this year.

One question is who will be under center. Last season, it was Brennen Tompkins who threw for 722 yards and five touchdowns, but he doesn't have the job outright.

This year, he is fighting for that spot with sophomore Keimal Davis. The battle between the two has grown in intensity and is forcing the whole team to step up.

Head Coach Eric Schnur said they haven't made a decision on who will win that starting spot but has confidence that no matter who it is they will be ready.

The Bulldogs kick off the season on August 18 as they host Pike Central at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.