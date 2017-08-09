New roundabout in Warrick Co. now open

The new roundabout on S.R. 61 north of Boonville is now open.

Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office are reminding drivers how to safely navigate through a roundabout.

The Boonville By-Pass project includes three roundabouts.

They are at SR 61 (Boonville Bypass) and Millersburg Road, New Harmony Road at Eskew Road, and SR 61 at New Harmony/Shelton Road.

Proper Way to Drive through a Roundabout

Slow down and stay in your lane

Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout

Obey one-way signs at all times

When traffic is clear, merge to the right and continue to stay in your lane

Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit point

Avoid stopping in a roundabout

Yield to pedestrians and bicycles when there is a crosswalk

When exiting, signal and exit to the right

Left turns are completed by circling around the center island and then making a right turn to exit.

All roundabouts in Warrick County are single lane.

Indiana law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to semi-trucks while driving inside a roundabout.

Roundabouts are designed to reduce potential crash points within an intersection and improve the flow of traffic. They also reduce crashes involving injuries and fatalities, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

