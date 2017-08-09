New roundabout in Warrick Co. now open - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New roundabout in Warrick Co. now open

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Indiana State Police Source: Indiana State Police
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The new roundabout on S.R. 61 north of Boonville is now open.

Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office are reminding drivers how to safely navigate through a roundabout. 

The Boonville By-Pass project includes three roundabouts.

They are at SR 61 (Boonville Bypass) and Millersburg Road, New Harmony Road at Eskew Road, and SR 61 at New Harmony/Shelton Road. 

 Proper Way to Drive through a Roundabout

  • Slow down and stay in your lane
  • Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout
  • Obey one-way signs at all times
  • When traffic is clear, merge to the right and continue to stay in your lane
  • Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit point
  • Avoid stopping in a roundabout
  • Yield to pedestrians and bicycles when there is a crosswalk
  • When exiting, signal and exit to the right
  • Left turns are completed by circling around the center island and then making a right turn to exit.

All roundabouts in Warrick County are single lane.

Indiana law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to semi-trucks while driving inside a roundabout.

Roundabouts are designed to reduce potential crash points within an intersection and improve the flow of traffic. They also reduce crashes involving injuries and fatalities, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

