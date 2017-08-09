National Guard Army Reserves happy to be back home

Some National Guard Army Reserves are happy to be back in Indiana after being gone for more than a month.

We were there as the buses pulled back into the armory.

The guard members were down in Fort Polk, Louisiana doing brigade training.

They spent many hours in the hot and humid weather carrying at least 25 pounds of gear.

One mother we spoke with said her daughter's reaction to being home is priceless.

We're told the members had no more than six hours of sleep each night when they were in Louisiana.

