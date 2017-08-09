Man holding lease at Gabes Tower in court

The highly anticipated solar eclipse is just 12 days away, and Hopkinsville will be crawling with people.More >>
The new roundabout on S.R. 61 north of Boonville is now open.More >>
Madisonville high school students hit the classrooms, for their first day of school.More >>
One man is in jail facing a sexual abuse charge.More >>
Some National Guard Army Reserves are happy to be back in Indiana after being gone for more than a month.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
There has been a lot of build-up heading towards the 2017 solar eclipse this month. The event has even prompted some school districts across the country to cancel class to give students the opportunity to view the rare occasion.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
