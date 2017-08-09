Extra patrols out for first week of school

School is back in session which also means school zones are too (WFIE)

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said they find more people speeding, especially on rural roadways.

That's why extra patrols will be out for the first week of school.

Wedding said last year, there were several crashes involving school buses and even a child.

He said these are completely avoidable if drivers just pay attention.

