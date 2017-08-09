Holiday World now only open on weekends

Holiday World will only be open on the weekends for the rest of the season.

As kids get back in the classroom, Holiday World is shifting to their weekend-only operations.

Wednesday was the final day during the week for the 2017 season.

The park stays open every weekend through the end of October.

The last day for Splashin' Safari's season is September 16.

