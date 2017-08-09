Owensboro men support students on first day of school at "Million Father March"

Today, students went back to school in the Owensboro Public School district, some receiving a special welcome outside the front door.

"The Million Father March" is a national campaign that's been going on since 2004, but this was the first year some Owensboro Public Schools decided to give it a try.

It's an opportunity for men to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children on the first day or school and throughout the school year.

Wednesday morning at Cravens Elementary School, there were about two dozen men that came out to show their support for students on their first day.

Fathers dropped their kids off at the front door, then joined the growing line of men giving high fives, fist pumps, and words of encouragement.

Dave Roberts is a friend of Principal Cortney Inklebarger. He said, "It's just part of being a citizen, I think. You do want to be a good role model for your kids and any other kids."

Some past students even showed up to show their support.

Aric Holman plays basketball at Mississippi State. He went to Cravens, and he said that's where he found himself.

A teacher introduced him to basketball and changed his life. He got up to give that hope to younger kids.

"It motivates me," Holman told us. "It also makes me stay on track and understand what I am to some people. That's big."

Students in Evansville also participated in the march.

At McGary Middle School, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined many fathers as students came through the doors.

