Animal abuse registry nearing completion

A list of anyone convicted or who's pled guilty to related crimes will be featured on the site (WFIE)

A program aimed at protecting animals is nearing completion in the Tri-State.

City Council member Missy Mosby along with local law enforcement and animal rescue organizations including "It Takes a Village" are working together on an animal abuse and neglect registry.

A list of anyone convicted or who has pled guilty to related crimes will be featured on the site.

The information will be listed on both the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office sites.

"As a rescuer, the last thing we want to do is take a pet that's in a shelter may be neglected or abused or just family couldn't take care of them anymore and take that poor animal and put them in an even worse situation," said Missy Mosby, city councilwoman. "It's just not what we want. We want to make sure were getting the best people to adopt and foster."

The registry is expected to go into effect January 1. The information is public record.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.