National networking event "Housewives in the City" kicks off

Dozens of women walked the red carpet at a new national networking event that kicked off in Evansville.

Tuesday night, Hoosier Lounge was packed for Housewives in the City.

Evansville is now one of about 55 cities across the country to host one of the monthly girls-night-out networking socials.

Organizer Karen Krauskopf said when she heard about the group she knew she had to bring it to the Tri-State.

"For women to get together, to meet new friends, to network, to shop local businesses, and we feature a local non-profit each month as well," Krauskopf told 14 News.

This month's featured non-profit is Holly's House.

Housewives in the City's next meet-up is September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Bokeh Lounge in Evansville.

You can find out more about Housewives in the City here.

