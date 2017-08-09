Extra flights announced from Owensboro to Orlando for the holidays

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport announced extra flights to and from Orlando this December.

Allegiant Air has added the extra flights to fill the increased demand during the holidays.

The last two weeks of December will have four flights each week instead of the normal two per week.

The flights to and from Orlando/Sanford Airport (SFB) will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for the weeks between December 18th – 31st.

