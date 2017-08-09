Hancock Co. man in jail facing sexual abuse charge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hancock Co. man in jail facing sexual abuse charge

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

One man is in jail facing a sexual abuse charge.

Kentucky State Police said they began investigating 22-year-old Thunder Arrington in May after receiving a tip he had inappropriate relations with a female juvenile.  

He was arrested Tuesday night and charged with sexual abuse.  

He's being held in the Breckinridge County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly