EPD: Missing woman found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Missing woman found

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Vivian Ransom (Source: Evansville Police) Vivian Ransom (Source: Evansville Police)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police have found a missing 64-year-old woman.

Vivian Ransom was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, she was found safe.

