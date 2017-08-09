Search underway for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after Ohio Co. shooting

A man is in the hospital and authorities are looking for a shooting suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent Tuesday to check out a call about a man who had been shot and was lying on the side of Railroad Bed Rd.

Deputies say the victim, Travis Rippy, told them that Harry Musgraves and another man woke him up while he was sleeping and took him to an area near Fordsville.

Rippy told deputies that when they get there the men turned off all the lights on their vehicle, pointed guns at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.

When he got out, Rippy says Musgraves and the other man shot him in the leg and then drove off.

We're told deputies also found a bag that had two pipes containing suspected meth at the scene lying next to Rippy.

Rippy was taken by medical helicopter to Deaconess. No word on his condition.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle Musgraves and the other man were in is a newer model, red Jeep Liberty with the license plate number 325WTH.

Anyone with information about Musgrave should contact authorities.

