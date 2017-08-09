Hwy 41 exit ramp back open after I-69 crash

A crash closed a section of I-69 Wednesday afternoon.

Evansville dispatch says the wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. and had the westbound I-69 exit ramp to Hwy 41 shut down at one point, but it has since reopened.

Dispatch says injuries were reported, but crews were leaving the scene when our reporter arrived.

No other information is available right now.

