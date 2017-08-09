Another candidate files for Evansville City Council Ward 3

Vanderburgh County GOP officials say Alan Leibundguth has filed paperwork to fill the vacant seat on Evansville City Council’s Ward 3.

Leibundguth and John Hayden are now the two candidates on the ballot for the Republican Party Caucus on Saturday, August 12th.

Leibundguth was the Republican Party Candidate for Evansville City Council Ward 3 in 2011 and Republican Party Candidate for Indiana State Representative, District 77, in 2012.

He served as Precinct Committeeman for 3-16 and Ward Captain of Ward 3.

He now serves on the Evansville-Vanderburgh Airport Authority District as a Board Member and Treasurer.

Leibundguth is a Veteran with the United States Air Force, and a longtime resident of Evansville.

He's been married for 48 years to the former Sandra Klueh.

They are members of Crossroads Christian Church. The couple has three children and seven grandchildren.

