EVSC Superintendent greets West Terrace students on first day of school

The first day of school for EVSC this year is in the books and some students got a special greeting Wednesday morning.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith welcomed West Terrace Elementary students and parents on their first day back. He was there waving them at the front door and as they were getting off the bus.

Dr. Smith says he enjoys seeing the excitement of the first day and always does something to help start the new school year off right.

"You know I was blessed to be a classroom teacher for 19 years and frankly, I miss kids," Dr. Smith said. "Doing what I do now, I don't get the interaction that I used to. So it really is a great way to get my energy back, to make sure everything is off to a great start and I love being in our schools."

Dr. Smith says they've been working hard all summer to make sure everything goes well this year.

That includes making sure the 17,000 students they transfer on buses are safe and progressing their GAIN initiative, which focuses on the student's environment and relationships which affect how they learn.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.