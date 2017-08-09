Popplewell pleading guilty in Dubois Co. murder

The man charged in a Dubois County murder has agreed to plea guilty.

Court records show Kyle Popplewell will plead guilty to murder, battery, and criminal confinement.

The charges of burglary and rape will be dropped as part of the agreement.

In January 2016, authorities say they responded to a report of an intruder at a house in the Ferdinand Township area.

Deputies say Popplewell, who was 25 at the time, came in through the back door and attacked 37-year-old Jeffrey Perry with a knife.

Deputies say a woman who tried to stop him was cut in the chest.

They say Popplewell went into the room of another woman and barricaded himself inside.

During a standoff with authorities, they say Popplewell raped the woman and threatened to break her neck if she screamed.

After three hours, Popplewell was tased and taken into custody.

The two woman were taken to the hospital. Perry was found dead.

Sentencing is set for September 8.

