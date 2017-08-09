Hearing pushed back for woman charged in animal hoarding case

New information on Vanderburgh County woman accused of hoarding animals.

Martha Crosley was in court Wednesday morning, where the clock was ticking on a temporary restraining order, which is keeping her from getting some of her dogs back.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman says the courtroom was packed for the hearing, with many wearing purple which supports ending animal abuse and neglect.

At the court appearance, Crosley's attorney requested a continuance to interview and prepare for the testimony of 10 witnesses.

The hearing was continued until September 29.

A few weeks ago, Crosley's attorney requested a new judge. Both councils had to come to an agreement on who that would be but, no agreement was reached.

Judge D'Amour was randomly selected, but declined, citing a conflict of interest.

Judge Mary Margaret Lloyd is now presiding over the case

