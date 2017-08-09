Crews on scene of large sinkhole in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews on scene of large sinkhole in Evansville

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are working on a large sinkhole in Evansville.

It formed Tuesday afternoon at Fifth and Fountain.

Avoid the area if you can.

