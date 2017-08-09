Crews respond to fire at vacant home in Union Co.

Crews in Union County were called to a fire outside of Sturgis just after 2 Wednesday morning.

The home on Lizard Point Road was believed to have been vacant.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters tell us the home was already on the ground when they arrived.

