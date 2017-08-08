Aces' McGrath Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List

Evansville men’s soccer senior midfielder Ian McGrath has been named to the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, released today.

The senior standout from New Lenox, Illinois, led the Aces in goals with 11 and points with 24 during the 2016 campaign, tallying game-winning goals against Marshall, Drake and Missouri State. McGrath also finished first in the Missouri Valley Conference in shots taken and second in both goals and assists.

The 15 semifinalists for the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy will be determined by All-America voting conducted by NCAA Division I men's soccer coaches with oversight from the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's Senior College All-America Committee. It is important to note that all NCAA Division I players are eligible to be named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. The Watch List simply serves as a preliminary identification of candidates in contention for the highest individual honor in college soccer.

