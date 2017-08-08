Evansville psychologist accepts plea deal after being charged with falsifying records

The Evansville psychologist, charged with falsifying records in criminal court cases, took a plea deal.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office tells 14 News, Doctor Albert Fink pleaded guilty to a felony obstruction of justice charge. We are told the theft charge was dropped.

Fink was a court appointed doctor for hundreds of cases across Indiana.

One year ago this week, Indiana State Police said Fink intentionally crashed his car into a tree. After that, he admitted to authorities he falsified mental health reports.

We are told the 18-month jail sentence in the plea agreement was reduced to probation, plus a $10,000 fine. Fink also has to surrender his professional licenses.

