OPS teachers surprised by former student with special message

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Public School (OPS) teachers got a surprise at their annual opening day celebration.

OPS alum and Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola sent words of encouragement through a short video message. He reflected on his time in the school district and left a message for teachers.

Olusola says their innovations improved the classroom and shaped students' lives. He shared one memory from a teacher, and she tells us she remembers him as well.

"I remember him a lot," Lynne Beavers, Owensboro Public School Administrator, explained. "Honestly, he was a very very very bright little boy. Very full of personality. I wouldn't say he was mischievous, but he was always curious. He definitely lit up our classroom. I remember even thinking back then this was a smart kid."

The school corporation's theme for this school year is Empowering Teachers. Their first day of school is Wednesday.

