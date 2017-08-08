LifeFlight to be replaced by StatFlight program at St. Vincent Hospital following coverage expansion

St. Vincent Hospital officials announced a new helicopter program is replacing LifeFlight.

On Tuesday, we found out LifeFlight is out and StatFlight is in. The StatFlight program is expanding its coverage to Evansville, making it the largest air medical provider in Indiana.

We are told Evansville's LifeFlight team will transition to become part of StatFlight staff. It's expected that approximately 90 people, like pilots, nurses, paramedics, will now be a part of StatFlight statewide.

St. Vincent operates 20 hospitals across the state.

There's no word yet on how jobs will be affected in Evansville. St. Vincent officials say that part is still in the process of getting sorted out.

"StatFlight will go through its selection process to hire the staff, but their main focus is to hire and retain the staff that we've had here," Dan Parod, President of St. Vincent Southwest Region, explained. "So that process is the completed, so we don't yet know the number, but we do anticipate that our large majority of the same staff and crew will be the same staff and crew."

The helicopter will get a new look and upgraded technology. It will start operating in November.

