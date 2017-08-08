Crucial weapons back on offense for Southridge Raiders as they return to 2-A

The Southridge Raiders are busy honing their patented wing-t offense, to perfection.

Southridge did graduate two big-time players from last year's offense. Dual-threat playmaker, Nolan O-Brien, and running back, Ross Eckert. However, the cupboard is not bare.

The Raiders will return two key pieces of their backfield. Quarterback Jayce Harter and wing-back, Tucker Schank, but they will need other guys to step up, and play larger roles in their ever-tricky, ball-control attack.

A challenging road opener for Southridge opens the season next Friday, against last year's undefeated 1-A state champion, Linton-Stockton.

