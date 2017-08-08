Crucial weapons back on offense for Southridge Raiders as they return to 2-A

St. Vincent Hospital officials announced a new helicopter program is replacing LifeFlight.More >>
Only one day after an Evansville woman was buried, her accused killer and husband was back in court.More >>
A newly proposed ordinance would mean no more idling in Owensboro fire lanes, even for a moment. The Fire Department went before City Commissioners today to propose that change and others.More >>
When Alcoa announced plans to restart three potlines at its aluminum smelter, Local union officials immediately began trying to get job back for those who were laid off last year.More >>
They have been working on a roundabout just north of Boonville for a few months now and drivers might not have to detour for much longer.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
