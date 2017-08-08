Husband accused in killing appears in court 1 day after wife's burial

Only one day after an Evansville woman was buried, her accused killer and husband was back in court.



37-year old Charles Herron is facing charges that could keep him in jail for the rest of his life, if convicted.

The first charge is murder, a felony, in the shooting death of his wife 33-year-old Amber Herron. This charge alone carries a 45 year minimum sentence. However, an enhancement on that charge was requested. This could add 10 years if he's sentenced.

"If she had known how many people's lives she touched, how she made a difference, and how loved she was – that may she would have got out of the situation she was in sooner and this might not have happened," Anita explained.

Herron is also facing an unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Amber was found dead in a car in the driveway of their East Oregon Street home in Evansville. Amber's father and stepmother were in the courtroom.

"I wanted him to see us sitting right there in the front roll and we knew and we were aware; he needs to see us, I want him to see our faces" Anita Adams, Amber's stepmother said.

Herron was appointed a public defender. He's scheduled to be back in court on August 29th at 2 o'clock. He remains in jail without bond.

"I do love her and I miss her," Amber's father said.

