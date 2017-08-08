Construction crew hopeful to reopen section of SR-61 after months of working on new roundabout

They have been working on a roundabout just north of Boonville for a few months now and drivers might not have to detour for much longer.

The roundabout is at the intersection of State Road 61, near New Harmony Road, just North of Boonville. Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials say a lot of work has gone into constructing the roundabout.

Because of that, work on it is taking a little longer than expected.

We spoke with construction crews earlier and they said they hope to have this portion of road open on Wednesday, but they said even if it does reopen then, drivers can still expect delays until November as crews put the finishing touches on this roundabout.

INDOT officials say this is all apart of the $20 million Boonville Bypass project, that's supposed to help with the heavy flow of traffic.

