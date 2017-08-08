Former energy drink CEO sentenced

The CEO of a former energy drink company has been sentenced for fraud charges.

Morgan is accused of misleading Tri-State residents who invested in an energy drink.

He was first arrested in July 2015 and pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Morgan was the President and CEO of Liquid Ninja Energy, which produced the energy drink Liquid Ninja.

Investigators say Morgan took more than $600,000 from four victims in the Tri-State.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the victims thought they were investing in Morgan’s energy drink company. But instead, they say, he used the money for his own personal gain.

Morgan was sentenced to 5 years, to be served as 1 year in the Department of Correction, followed by 4 years on Work Release. He is ordered to pay $650,024 in total to his 3 victims.

