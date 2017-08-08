TRAFFIC ALERT: Division St. cleared after vehicle crash closes roadway briefly

Drivers were asked to avoid the Division Street area after a vehicle crash, but the road has sense been reopened.

Traffic is now back open following the crash at First and Division Street — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) August 8, 2017

According to Evansville Police Department Twitter account, Division Street was closed at the 1st Avenue intersection.

We will update this story when more information is provided.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.