Warrick Co. Schools approve service animal policy

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Warrick County School Board approved the service animal policy 7-0 Monday night.

Click here to take a look at the policy.

Up until now, Warrick County schools didn't have a policy, but discussed the issue this summer after a family requested their child have a service animal at school. 

