Teachers taking extra steps to help students overcome first day school jitters

Kids across the Tri-State are getting ready for the first day of school.

This year, one Hancock County Elementary school is doing something a bit different to get kids excited for the new year.

Walking into a classroom on the first day can be scary, especially if you are younger and don't know your teacher. So some North Hancock Elementary teachers decided to change that this year, by leaving the classroom and getting to know their students in at least one place those kiddos feel comfortable, home.

It is a big year for Gracen Wilson as she begins kindergarten. And to make sure she's not nervous for the first day, her teacher swung by for a visit.

This is the first year teachers at North Hancock left classrooms and hit the neighborhoods, making sure their students are pumped for another year of learning. The teachers also hope this shows the students they are invested in their lives in and out of the classroom.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.