Brothers arrested after in home burglary

Two brothers are in the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say they tried to distract an elderly man while they burglarized his home.

It happened Monday at a home on Red Bank Road.

The victim says he was out in his garage, when two men walked up.

He says the men claimed to be with the city and needed to take pictures of a utility pole behind his house.

The victim says he walked around to the pole with the men, and one of them started taking pictures with his phone.

After a few minutes, the victim realized he was being distracted and the second man was no longer there.

He says he started walking back to his garage as the man tried to distract him further.

As they walked around the house, the victim says the second man came walking out of the front door.

He says that's when both men took off running.

The victim's wife was sleeping inside the home at the time.

They say cash and jewelry were missing after the men took off.

Police were able to get a description of the suspects' truck and a license plate number by looking at Walmart surveillance video.

That eventually led officers to Cody and Tom Steve.

Police say they believe some of the money taken during the burglary was inside Tom's wallet when he was arrested.

Both men are being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.