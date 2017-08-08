In home caretaker arrested for battery of disabled child

An Evansville woman is out of jail on bond after deputies say she mistreated a disabled child she was supposed to be caring for.

Melody Helmbrecht was arrested Monday night.

Deputies say she had been hired to care for the eight-year-old girl while her father was a work.

They say the girl has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. She also suffers from seizures and uses a wheelchair.

Deputies say the little girl's father became suspicious of Helmbrecht and installed cameras in his home. He says she knew the cameras were there.

Deputies say the cameras show Helmbrecht dragging the girl by her arm while she bounced off the ground.

They say the girl was also thrown on the couch and left alone for long periods of time.

Deputies say during a interview, Helmbrecht admitted to being neglectful, but denies hurting the girl.

She's charged with battery of a disabled person and neglect of a dependent.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Helbrecht was hired after the victim's father called a the company "Help at Home."

We've reached out for comment.

A mug shot was not immediately available.

We will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.