Traffic backed up for miles after Audubon wreck

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

An accident on the eastbound Audubon has traffic at a stand still right now.

The crash happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning near mile marker 13.

Kentucky State Police tells us the accident is between a pickup truck with a trailer and an SUV.

14 News reporter Kate O'Rourke is stuck in the traffic jam. She says traffic is backed up for miles.

