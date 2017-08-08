Traffic backed up for miles after Audubon wreck

An accident on the eastbound Audubon has traffic at a stand still right now.

The crash happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning near mile marker 13.

Kentucky State Police tells us the accident is between a pickup truck with a trailer and an SUV.

Audubon Parkway 13mm injury wreck. pic.twitter.com/2mcp42FyRu — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) August 8, 2017

14 News reporter Kate O'Rourke is stuck in the traffic jam. She says traffic is backed up for miles.

I just saw one ambulance leave the scene, but not blaring sirens. I can't see the accident or the end of the back up at this point. @14News pic.twitter.com/slPJFnd5Mu — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) August 8, 2017

Both eastbound lanes will be shut down for an hour. KDOT is enr w a sweeper truck to remove nails and other debris. https://t.co/hlMGB2lMGr — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) August 8, 2017

