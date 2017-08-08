Both lanes back open after Audubon crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Both lanes back open after Audubon crash

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Both lanes of the eastbound Audubon Parkway are back open after an accident had traffic at a stand still Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 13.

Kentucky State Police tells us the wreck involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

14 News reporter Kate O'Rourke was stuck in the traffic jam caused by the crash and reported that traffic was backed up for miles at one point.

