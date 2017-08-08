Both lanes back open after Audubon crash

Both lanes of the eastbound Audubon Parkway are back open after an accident had traffic at a stand still Tuesday morning.

Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway is now clear and back open. https://t.co/q4nuG2WQiZ — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) August 8, 2017

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 13.

Kentucky State Police tells us the wreck involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

Audubon Parkway 13mm injury wreck. pic.twitter.com/2mcp42FyRu — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) August 8, 2017

14 News reporter Kate O'Rourke was stuck in the traffic jam caused by the crash and reported that traffic was backed up for miles at one point.

I just saw one ambulance leave the scene, but not blaring sirens. I can't see the accident or the end of the back up at this point. @14News pic.twitter.com/slPJFnd5Mu — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) August 8, 2017

We'll keep you updated.

