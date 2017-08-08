Woman arrested after short police chase in Evansville

Evansville police arrested a woman after she sped off from a traffic stop.

An officer stopped the driver near Ohio and Wabash Streets just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to EPD, the officer got the driver's information and was returning to his car when the woman suddenly drove off.

The chase was brief, lasting less than five minutes, ending near Southeast First and Adams Streets.

We're told the woman tried to run but didn't get far.

We don't yet know her name, but we're told she's in the process of being booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.

No word yet on why she took off or what charges she's facing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.