Woman arrested after short police chase in Evansville

Evansville police arrested a woman after she sped off from a traffic stop.More >>
Evansville police arrested a woman after she sped off from a traffic stop.More >>
The Henderson county school board may have to push back the completion date of its new Spottsville elementary school.More >>
The Henderson county school board may have to push back the completion date of its new Spottsville elementary school.More >>
Dick's Sporting Good in Evansville is moving to a location. the former Gordman's building in the East Lloyd Commons.More >>
Dick's Sporting Good in Evansville is moving to a location. the former Gordman's building in the East Lloyd Commons.More >>
A young man on a mission, Chucky Williams is out to help Cedar Hall teachers by donating supplies that otherwise would come out of their pocket.More >>
A young man on a mission, Chucky Williams is out to help Cedar Hall teachers by donating supplies that otherwise would come out of their pocket.More >>
Madisonville is moving forward with it's newest Mahr Park designs.More >>
Madisonville is moving forward with it's newest Mahr Park designs.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>