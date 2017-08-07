Aces Men's Soccer Team Hoping to Build off Last Year

The Henderson county school board may have to push back the completion date of its new Spottsville elementary school.More >>
Dick's Sporting Good in Evansville is moving to a location. the former Gordman's building in the East Lloyd Commons.More >>
A young man on a mission, Chucky Williams is out to help Cedar Hall teachers by donating supplies that otherwise would come out of their pocket.More >>
Madisonville is moving forward with it's newest Mahr Park designs.More >>
Training at a $2 million mining simulation is officially underway.More >>
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Three Boy Scouts are now dead after their boat mast collided with power lines on Lake O' the Pines. The same type of incident, on the same lake, happened in 1982. It killed one East Texas attorney.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
