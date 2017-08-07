Aces Men's Soccer Team Hoping to Build off Last Year

The Aces men's soccer team is back on campus, and less than two weeks away, from kickoff.



Today, the U-E men held picture day, before they kick off training camp. Under 3rd-year head coach, Marshall Ray, the Aces had a big turnaround last season, going 10-8-and-3, after only 3 wins the year before. Now, they're hoping for an even better follow-up campaign.

Evansville men's soccer coach Marshall Ray said, "We've talked to the guys quite a bit about expectations, and we've been to 2 final fours in our program, and won multiple conference championships, so I think last season was a step in the right direction, but I think they also know that as a program we wanna do more."



The Aces kick off their season, August 20-th, as they host I-U-P-U-I.

