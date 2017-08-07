Dick's Sporting Goods expected to be moving into East Lloyd Commons

Dick's Sporting Good in Evansville is moving to a new location.

The former Gordman's building, in the East Lloyd Commons, will be the new home of the sports retail giant. That's at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and North Burkhardt Road.

According to the company that owns and manages the location, DDR, the sporting goods store will have more space than it did in the Target Pavilion.

On Monday, crews were working on the roof of the building and installing new air conditioners. No word on exactly when the move will happen.

