Jasper Wildcats looking for bounce-back year after 5-5 season

The Jasper Wildcats had an uncharacteristic season, by their standards, going just 5-5.

The Wildcats had to play a host of guys with minimal experience in 2016. This year, they hope several returning starters will lead to more wins in 2017.

"You know our record didn't look quite as good as we would've liked last year, but it certainly is going to have helped us for this year because we've got some good looking kids and we're just trying to groom them right now and fit them where they need to be and get our best players on the field," explained Tony Ahrens, Head coach for Jasper.

Jasper opens its season next Friday as they host Memorial.

