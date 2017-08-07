Student steps-up to help teachers with donation of school supplies

A young man on a mission, Chucky Williams is out to help Cedar Hall teachers by donating supplies that otherwise would come out of their pocket.

Williams is no stranger to doing what he feels is right. Last year he was able to donate over 2,000 toys to local hospitals.

He lost his 31-year-old dad to colon cancer and wanted to help children, who had to be at the hospital for extended amounts of time.

Williams tells us what has inspired his new mission.

"The school is 95% poverty and the teachers end up having to buy a lot of the supplies and they don't end up with a lot of money cause they don't get a lot from their salary," Williams explained. "I love this school cause I been here for like 6 years and I love it so much and I don't wanna see the teacher buy everything."

Williams will be an eighth grader this year at Central and says he is already thinking about what he can do for next year.

