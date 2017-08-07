Workers to begin using mining simulator following completion

Training at a $2 million mining simulation is officially underway.

We got a peek in the underground mine at the Fort Branch location of Vincennes University. It is the first of its kind in the state and features 11 entrances on the three main sides of the structure.

Work was completed in May and now they will be using it for training purposes.

On Monday, workers had to find their way through thick smoke and also had to respond a simulated fire. Officials say it's important to stay on top of the latest safety training.

"Mining today is actually one of the lesser hazardous occupations, but there's still hazards," explained Greg Xanders, the Mining Program Director. "Therefore, miners have to be trained to deal with those various hazards to identify them, to correct them, and then also if something goes wrong and how to work their way out of it."

Officials say miners must undergo eight hours of safety training every year.

