Roach New Lead Dog for North Basketball

When Andre Thomas accepted the athletic director's job at Harrison, it left an obvious void in the boys head basketball coaching seat at North.

Well, that void has now been filled. Today, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced that Jason Roach has been named, the Huskies' *new* boys varsity basketball coach. Roach comes from Pike Central, where he led the Chargers to back-to-back sectional titles in 20-16 and '17. His 3-year record was 47-29. In 20-16, Roach was named District 3, Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association, Coach of the Year. Prior to his time at Pike Central, Roach was an assistant coach at Bosse, under Shane Burkhart. Not only will he coach the boys basketball team, but he'll also teach physical education at North.

