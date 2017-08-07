Students to receive warm welcome back in return to school

Owensboro students will receive a warm welcome back to school on Wednesday from men in the community.

It's part of a nationally recognized campaign called Million Father March.

Owensboro schools are calling all fathers, grandfathers, and other men in the community to come to school for a special reason. That reason, to show their support for childhood education.

Men will be lining the sidewalks up to the schools, giving high fives and words of encouragement to students as they walk to their first day.

Superintendent Nick Brake tells many students don't have male role models showing support for their education. He says Owensboro aligns with national data in that one half to two thirds of students may not have a male influence at home.

"The males are not as involved in the educational part of the child's upbringing, so this is a really good way for the male role models, fathers, grandfathers, and others to demonstrate the value and the importance and to support students as they start their school year," explained Brake.

You do not have to be a father to join the Million Father March. The schools encourage anyone who wants to support students' education to show up.

