'Mad Max's Ride for the Kids' helps raise $40k for Deaconess Riley Specialty Services

Children at a hospital in Warrick County will be benefiting from a check given from a big supporter.

The group called "Mad Max's Ride for the Kids" presented a check for $40,000 to Deaconess Riley Specialty Services. They raised the money in a poker run back in May.

Organizer say some of the money will be used to train nurses at the clinic. The group has teamed up with Riley for the past 10-years and are excited to give back.

"We've raised over $300,000 now," John Maxwell, group organizer, explained. "It just means a lot for the community and for the kids. 10 years has been a lot of hard work and it just means a whole lot. They're our heart and soul."

This was the largest amount raised for a one-day event. The group was also presented with a special recognition plaque from Deaconess Hospital.

