Former Evansville woman stuns internet with Disney rendition

A woman with Evansville roots has taken the internet by storm.

Janet Mazur secretly recorded a video of her daughter, Lauren, perfectly filling in the sound, for every character, for the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

The video, posted to Facebook without Lauren's knowledge, quickly took off.

Websites and TV stations across the country have been sharing it.

Janet says it was a "Disney karaoke test" for her 28-year-old daughter who has always been a Disney fan.

Lauren now lives in Nashville. Her dad, Gil, was the marketing director here at 14 News for several years.

