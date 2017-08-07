Deaconess announces name change, remodeling happening on hospital grounds

From Deaconess Hospital to Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Evansville's main campus has a new name.

For years, people have been calling the Deaconess campus on Mary Street, the downtown campus, or the main campus, and it is, but the hospital has never really had its own name. On Monday it went from Deaconess Hospital to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

According to officials, the growth that has happened in the past 10-years and all the renovations going on right now, it's time to give this campus its own unique name. Hospital officials say this should also help with any confusion, because for years people have been getting the different Deaconess locations mixed up.

A name change is not the only thing happening around main campus.

Crews are remodeling the cafeteria, which will add more food options, and building a state of the art lobby and expanding the gift shop. Those renovations are expected to be complete in April, 2018.

Some changes have already been made around campus, several signs have been replaced. The main hospital sign has been ordered and will be changed in a few weeks.

